Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for attempted murder, strangulation after ‘violent’ acts against partner: Peel police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 5:09 pm
Police said a warrant has been issued for Muhammad Farnawany.
Police said a warrant has been issued for Muhammad Farnawany. Peel Regional Police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to locate a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police said between January and February, the suspect allegedly committed “numerous violent acts” on the victim who was in a relationship with him at the time.

According to police, the victim suffered significant injuries, and went to hospital for medical treatment.

Trending Now

Read more: Man, 4 teens charged after Brampton robberies that led to school lockdowns: police

Police have now issued a warrant for 27-year-old Muhammad Farnawany.

He is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, strangulation, six counts of assault, aggravated assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
Crimepeel regional policePRPWanted ManSuspect WantedPartner violencecrime peel regionpartner violence suspect wanted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers