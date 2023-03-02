Man wanted for attempted murder, strangulation after ‘violent’ acts against partner: Peel police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to locate a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police said between January and February, the suspect allegedly committed “numerous violent acts” on the victim who was in a relationship with him at the time.

According to police, the victim suffered significant injuries, and went to hospital for medical treatment.

Police have now issued a warrant for 27-year-old Muhammad Farnawany.

He is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, strangulation, six counts of assault, aggravated assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.