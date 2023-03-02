Menu

Economy

Have you seen Andrea McIntyre? RCMP say missing Coquitlam woman at high risk

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:13 pm
Anyone with information on Andrea McIntyre's location is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone with information on Andrea McIntyre's location is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP. Coquitlam RCMP
Coquitlam, B.C. RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 45-year-old woman believed to be at high risk.

Andrea McIntyre was last seen at her Coquitlam home near Rochester Avenue and Ashley Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Read more: Family of missing Nuxalk and Heiltsuk man offers $10,000 reward for information

Police say she left her home in a vehicle which was later found unoccupied on Argue Street in Port Coquitlam.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“Police are very concerned for Andrea’s well-being considering that her vehicle has been located, unoccupied, near the Fraser River without her,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

“Police are releasing a photo of Andrea wearing the puffy-style jacket in the hopes that it may aid in locating Andrea as quickly as possible.”

Read more: 22-year-old missing from Coquitlam found dead

McIntyre is described as five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a dark, navy blue puffy winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

missing personMissing WomanCoquitlam RCMPHigh Riskmisisngcoquitlam missinghigh risk missingandrea mcintyre
