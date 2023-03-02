Have you seen Andrea McIntyre? RCMP say missing Coquitlam woman at high risk

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam, B.C. RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 45-year-old woman believed to be at high risk.

Andrea McIntyre was last seen at her Coquitlam home near Rochester Avenue and Ashley Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say she left her home in a vehicle which was later found unoccupied on Argue Street in Port Coquitlam.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“Police are very concerned for Andrea’s well-being considering that her vehicle has been located, unoccupied, near the Fraser River without her,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are releasing a photo of Andrea wearing the puffy-style jacket in the hopes that it may aid in locating Andrea as quickly as possible.”

McIntyre is described as five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a dark, navy blue puffy winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.