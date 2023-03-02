Menu

Winter storm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm'
Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm
Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides his forecast for a storm that’s set to hit southern Ontario beginning on Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued winter storm watch for Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Issued on Thursday morning, the bulletin says a winter storm will begin Friday night for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County, expecting to deliver between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow.

Read more: What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Trending Now

“A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario,” the bulletin states. “Snow will begin Friday evening and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

The storm is expected to continue into Saturday morning.

“There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow,” Environment Canada stated. “Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Environment CanadaCity of Kawartha LakesNorthumberland CountysnowstormOntario stormPeterborough WeatherWinter Storm Watchcentral Ontario weather
