Winter storm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Environment Canada has issued winter storm watch for Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Issued on Thursday morning, the bulletin says a winter storm will begin Friday night for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County, expecting to deliver between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

“A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario,” the bulletin states. “Snow will begin Friday evening and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.”

The storm is expected to continue into Saturday morning.

“There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow,” Environment Canada stated. “Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.