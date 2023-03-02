London, Ont. man facing charges in southeast shooting, 2 suspects still at large

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man has been charged in relation to an ongoing weapons investigation as police continue to search for additional suspects.

On Wednesday, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police responded to a 911 call in relation to a reported gunshot heard in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene and the following items were seized:

prohibited Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun with serial number tampered with

over-capacity magazine

11 .40-calibre rounds

A 29-year-old London man has been charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, careless storage of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possessing a loaded regulated firearm and a prohibited device.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Additionally, investigators continue to search for two suspects, one of which has been identified as Brandon Kyle Ford, 30, of London.

He has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:

discharging a firearm with intent to wound

possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

pointing a firearm

using/handling/storing a firearm, etc. carelessly

using/handling/storing ammunition carelessly

occupying motor vehicle with a firearm

possessing a firearm while prohibited

two counts of failing to comply with a release order

breach of probation.

Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle have been released. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2018 four-door blue Hyundai.

Police advise the public to not approach the vehicle or suspect if seen as he is considered armed and dangerous

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, the whereabouts of the suspect or suspect vehicle, or the identity of the second wanted suspect, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).