Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man facing charges in southeast shooting, 2 suspects still at large

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 11:54 am
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London, Ont., man has been charged in relation to an ongoing weapons investigation as police continue to search for additional suspects.

On Wednesday, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police responded to a 911 call in relation to a reported gunshot heard in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.

Read more: Police investigate early morning shooting in London, Ont.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene and the following items were seized:

  • prohibited Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun with serial number tampered with
  • over-capacity magazine
  • 11 .40-calibre rounds

A 29-year-old London man has been charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, careless storage of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possessing a loaded regulated firearm and a prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Additionally, investigators continue to search for two suspects, one of which has been identified as Brandon Kyle Ford, 30, of London.

Trending Now

He has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:

  • discharging a firearm with intent to wound
  • possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
  • pointing a firearm
  • using/handling/storing a firearm, etc. carelessly
  • using/handling/storing ammunition carelessly
  • occupying motor vehicle with a firearm
  • possessing a firearm while prohibited
  • two counts of failing to comply with a release order
  • breach of probation.

Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle have been released. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2018 four-door blue Hyundai.

London, Ont. man facing charges in southeast shooting, 2 suspects still at large - image
via London Police Service

Police advise the public to not approach the vehicle or suspect if seen as he is considered armed and dangerous

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, the whereabouts of the suspect or suspect vehicle, or the identity of the second wanted suspect, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ShootingLondon OntarioLdnontChargesLondon Police ServiceSuspect VehicleLondon ShootingCommissioners Road EastSoutheastsuspect photoMeadowgate Boulevardsuspect desription
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers