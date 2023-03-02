Staff warned incident like Monday’s Winnipeg ER death would happen: nurses’ union

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a patient in the Health Sciences Centre emergency department Monday is under investigation.

In a statement, Shared Health confirmed that a “critical incident” at the downtown Winnipeg hospital on Monday was the death of a patient, and that an initial review of the circumstances is underway.

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson told 680 CJOB she was told about the incident by a staff member at HSC, but didn’t have any further details about who the patient was or how they died.

Jackson said there have been concerns among swamped hospital staff that this kind of situation could occur.

“I just know that the patient was in the ER and passed away in the ER in the waiting area,” she said.

“I do send condolences to the family. It’s very sad.

“I’ve been talking about how sad I feel for the nurses in that department, because they’ve been voicing concerns to their employer many, many times and for a very long time, that they have concerns this was going to happen.”

Shared Health said privacy legislation prevents it from providing specific details of a patient’s case.