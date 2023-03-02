Menu

Crime

Lindsay police probe stolen vehicle, theft at Lindsay Recreation Complex change room

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 12:27 pm
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following reports of two shoplifting incidents on Kent Street West on Feb. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following reports of two shoplifting incidents on Kent Street West on Feb. 23, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating theft incidents and made a shoplifting arrest on Wednesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers received a report of a stolen white 2019 Honda Ridgeline truck.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from the driveway of a Mary Street West residence sometime between 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 11:55 a.m. on March 1.

Read more: Peterborough police arrest 1 after vehicle theft; seek suspect after rental SUV stolen

The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate BB52635.

Change room theft

Around 10:30 a.m. officers received a report about a theft at a men’s change room at the Lindsay Recreation Complex. Police say the victim’s pants containing his wallet and keys were stolen after he briefly left them unattended.

Anyone who has information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.

Shoplifting arrest

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a suspected shoplifter at a business on Kent Street West. The suspect reportedly paid for one time but left without paying for other concealed items.

Officers located the suspect and arrested a 24-year-old Lindsay man and charged him with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was later released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 13.

