Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 2

Unique learning opportunities at Saskatoon Public Schools, the green cart program rollout, and Lucy seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Unique learning opportunities offered at Saskatoon Public Schools

Saskatoon Public Schools offers four categories of unique programming outside of the regular classroom program.

Charlene Scrimshaw says those land in areas of academics, athletics, experiential or language and culture.

She explains the programs and how those benefit students in Family Matters.

Saskatoon’s green cart program rolls out in March

Green carts for Saskatoon’s new curbside organics program are on the way, with the delivery of the carts starting in mid-March.

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois takes us through how those carts will be used and how this will change people’s habits when it comes to throwing stuff away.

Dubois also explains how the city will monitor compliance to ensure people are taking the time and going through the process of putting their waste in the proper container.

Lucy seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Lucy, a two-year-old dog currently in a foster home and in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home suitable for Lucy.

Archibald also has information on some upcoming events at the organization.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 2

