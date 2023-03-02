SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Blinken condemns Russia’s ‘systematic muzzling’ of critics at UN rights council

By Emma Farge Reuters
Posted March 2, 2023 7:30 am
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian cities Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut filled with flames and smoke as Russian attack intensifies'
Ukrainian cities Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut filled with flames and smoke as Russian attack intensifies
WATCH: Ukrainian cities Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut filled with flames and smoke as Russian attack intensifies
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of repressing domestic critics and called on UN- mandated investigators to keep documenting Russia’s alleged abuses in the Ukraine war in a speech to the Human Rights Council on Thursday.

Blinken described Russia’s civil society crackdown as a “systematic muzzling” and also urged UN-appointed investigators to continue documenting Russia’s Ukraine abuses to provide “an impartial record of what’s occurring, and a foundation for national and international efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.”

Read more: U.S. seeking allies for possible sanctions if China aids Russia in Ukraine: sources

His video address came ahead of an expected speech by a senior Russian official Sergei Ryabkov, who was due to appear before the same Geneva-based body for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago and since Russia was suspended from the body in April 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Russia has denied abusing civilians in occupied areas or intentionally targeting them in attacks.

Dozens of Western ambassadors stood together to protest at Rybakov’s presence at the United Nations in Geneva, holding Ukrainian flags.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine to become NATO member in ‘long-term perspective’: Stoltenberg'
Ukraine to become NATO member in ‘long-term perspective’: Stoltenberg

In the same speech, Blinken also criticized the Taliban for its “draconian repression of women and girls in Afghanistan”; called out Iran for its repression of protests; and expressed grave concerns about China’s treatment of its Muslim minority.

Trending Now

A UN report published last year found that the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims by China may constitute crimes against humanity and countries are considering taking further action at the council to boost scrutiny.

Read more: Ukraine military may pull back from Bakhmut, official says amid heavy fighting

Story continues below advertisement

Beijing denies any abuses.

The United States returned to the 47-member Human Rights Council as a voting member last year after former U.S. President Donald Trump quit the body over its alleged anti-Israel bias.

The council, where China and autocratic countries are gaining influence, is the only intergovernmental body aimed at protecting human rights worldwide and can launch international investigations.

“The U.S. being back on the council means that we’re helping to shape the space and no longer conceding the space,” Michele Taylor, U.S. ambassador to the council, told reporters shortly before the five-week session began.

RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsUkraine Russiarussia ukraine warRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers