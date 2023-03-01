Agriculture expo underway in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a full house so far at this year’s Ag Expo in Lethbridge, Alta.

“We have maximized the tradeshow floor and used every bit of space we could use,” said show manager Dave Fiddler.

The event is attracting exhibitors from all over Canada and the United States, bringing all types of ag industry products with them.

“You’ll see everything from drones, robotic milking machines to precision agriculture-planting technology like you’ve never seen before.”

This year’s lineup of exhibitors has some familiar faces but also some first-time participants.

Read more: Ag Expo comes to southern Alberta

Lethbridge Dairy Mart has been attending the trade show for decades, showcasing some of the latest technology in the dairy industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest thing is a lot of farmers travel here from all over, and if you have any new technology, any new thing that we would like to share with the farmers, this is a really nice platform to share that,” said MJ Sharma with Lethbridge Dairy Mart Ltd.

“And for the producer too, they like to see what’s new out there, how they can improve their farm.”

Precision Planting is based in Illinois. This is the company’s first time to Ag Expo. Dustin Weinkauf, the regional manager for western Canada, said it’s been worth the trip.

“It’s really exciting to get to show off some of our products and technology that we have to growers and how we can make them better in the field,” added Weinkauf.

Read more: 2019 Ag Expo highlights demand for agriculture sector in southern Alberta

This is the last year Ag Expo will be in the old building and with more space in the new facility. Mike Warkentin, the CEO for the Lethbridge & District Exhibition, said the hope is that the 2024 version will be even bigger and better.

“Ag Expo continues to grow in demand and as we expand next year into the new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre we will have expanded space to grow this show and increase the volume of exhibitors in the show,” added Warkentin.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-day event wraps up on Thursday.