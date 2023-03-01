Former West Island grocery store site to be turned into residence for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

The regional health authority for Montreal’s West Island says things are still in the planning stages, but they confirmed that they plan to build a state-of-the-art seniors residence at the site of the former Adonis supermarket in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Officials were unwilling to give too many details yet because, according to a spokesperson, certain elements aren’t finalized.

But according to public documents published by the health board, construction is expected to start in spring 2023 at 4601 boulevard des Sources and be completed in 2025.

The old supermarket building was demolished in 2022 and the site decontamination was scheduled to be completed before spring 2023.

It’s not clear if that work has been completed yet.

The new building, according to documents, is to be a 192-place facility all dedicated to long-term care.

It’ll straddle the border between Roxboro and the town of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and elected officials say it’s something that’s well needed in the West Island.

“We have an aging population,” explained Alex Bottausci, Dollard-des-Ormeaux mayor. “There’s some 20 to 22 per cent that is above 60, 65 at this point, and the numbers keep growing year over year. We will all need those services in the future and so it’s very important to a community.”

Jim Beis, mayor for the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, agrees, adding that he likes the site as it sits on a main artery with easy access to public transit.

“We are in full support to offer our aging population an option close to where they’ve lived probably for most of their lives.”

The health authority says it will make more details public in the coming weeks.