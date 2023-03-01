Calgary committee approves to move forward amenity needs study for new fieldhouse

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s multi-sports fieldhouse committee decided to move forward with an amenity needs study for the newly-proposed fieldhouse.

The idea to revamp the area around the Foothills Athletic Park and McMahon Stadium was first proposed in 2019, which was then followed by a conceptual plan that was given approval in 2021.

The conceptual plan calls for a transformation of the area into a vibrant community that would include athletic facilities, 2,500 residential units, commercial and retail space and renovations to McMahon Stadium.

On Wednesday, the multi-sport fieldhouse committee voted to move forward with a study on amenity refinement that will consider the vision, operational and hosting requirements for the city.

City staff said in a report Calgary lacks a dedicated indoor track and field facility that will provide training for athletes and a space for amateur sports users.

The amenity refinement study seeks to find a way for the fieldhouse to be a year-round indoor practice and play space, as well as a community hub for Calgary. It also seeks to find a way to make Calgary a destination of choice for major competitions and events.

“This has been long overdue. It’s been a community amenity since 1967 and people have been asking for this,” said councillor and committee chair Jasmine Mian.

“The most important thing is that everyone can play at the same time.”

Jason Zaran, chair of the Calgary Multisport Fieldhouse Society, said he is glad to see the city’s commitment to building the fieldhouse.

There has always been a need for a new sports facility in Calgary, he said, and now is the perfect time to start the process.

“You’ve got a good portion of the civic money in place and you’ve got the public and councillor support,” Zaran said.

“Calgary’s a winter city and we’ve always just missed (having a facility) like this … You gotta have a place in the winter where we can have athletes inside and have an active and healthy city.”

Deborah Yedlin, president and chief executive officer of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, said the new fieldhouse will be an economic boost for the city because it will draw local, national and international competitions. This helps local businesses and creates more jobs for residents.

The new facility will also keep Calgary’s reputation as one of the most livable cities in Canada and will drive more people to move to the city, she said.

“We can all agree that Calgary’s aging sports and recreation facilities need immediate investment and we need to ensure businesses that we can attract talent and position us as a destination for sporting events,” Yedlin told councillors at Wednesday’s meeting.

“A new multi-sport fieldhouse will also highlight Calgary as a tourist destination which supports our local businesses, jobs and local economy.”

The city said it has set aside $109 million for the project, but the total cost is not yet known. Mian said the city is looking to other levels of government as well as public and private institutions for more funding.

“This is the first time the city has gone forward to the funding partners and asked for money,” Mian said.

“I think the other partners will see the value in this project as well.”