Sports

Clarke homers as Blue Jays edge Orioles 2-1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 5:22 pm
SARASOTA, Fla. – Phil Clarke hits a solo homer to drive in the game-winning run as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Wednesday in spring training action.

Rob Brantley put the Jays (3-3) ahead with an RBI double in the fourth before Clarke doubled the lead with a drive to centre field in the eighth.

Heston Kjerstad hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth before Josh Lester flied out to end the game.

Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi pitched two no-hit innings, striking out two and walking one.

Zach Thompson followed and picked up the win with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings while surrendering no hits or walks.

The Blue Jays host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

