Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 dead, 2 critically injured in B.C. highway crash north of Kamloops

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 4:41 pm
BC Ambulance emergency vehicle View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are dead, and two are critically injured, following a three-vehicle crash on a highway in B.C.’s Interior.

The incident on Highway 5 happened around 100 km north of Kamloops around 11 a.m., with DriveBC reporting that it occurred between the communities of Clearwater and Little Fort.

Read more: 2 die in Highway 3A crash near Castlegar

According to police, a southbound pickup truck sideswiped a northbound commercial vehicle, then went head-on into a northbound SUV.

The three deceased were from the SUV, say police, adding the two injured people were airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The highway is closed in both directions, between Round Top and Petrol roads, a distance of 4.9 km, and no detour is available.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please expect significant delays,” said the B.C. Highway Patrol. “The highway will be closed for at least a few hours while the investigation proceeds.”

Trending Now

If you witnessed the collision, or have dash-cam video of the incident, you are asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Kamloops.

Click to play video: 'Greece train crash: At least 36 dead, dozens injured in ‘unspeakable tragedy,’ PM says'
Greece train crash: At least 36 dead, dozens injured in ‘unspeakable tragedy,’ PM says
TrafficKamloopsBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway crashHighway 5Clearwaterfatal highway crashRoyal Inland HospitalLittle Fort
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers