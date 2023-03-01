3 dead, 2 critically injured in B.C. highway crash north of Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead, and two are critically injured, following a three-vehicle crash on a highway in B.C.’s Interior.

The incident on Highway 5 happened around 100 km north of Kamloops around 11 a.m., with DriveBC reporting that it occurred between the communities of Clearwater and Little Fort.

According to police, a southbound pickup truck sideswiped a northbound commercial vehicle, then went head-on into a northbound SUV.

The three deceased were from the SUV, say police, adding the two injured people were airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The highway is closed in both directions, between Round Top and Petrol roads, a distance of 4.9 km, and no detour is available.

“Please expect significant delays,” said the B.C. Highway Patrol. “The highway will be closed for at least a few hours while the investigation proceeds.”

If you witnessed the collision, or have dash-cam video of the incident, you are asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Kamloops.