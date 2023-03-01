Montreal to pay $6 million, apologize to settle protest class-action lawsuits

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Superior Court has approved a $6-million settlement that will end 16 class-action lawsuits against the City of Montreal by protesters who say their rights were violated by police.

An estimated 3,119 people who were encircled by police during various protests between 2012 and 2015 and arrested or detained will be eligible for payment.

The City of Montreal will also post an apology to the protesters on its website for 90 days.

The demonstrations included marches associated with students against tuition increases, as well as with number of other causes, including police brutality and a city bylaw limiting protests.

Plaintiffs claimed that the indiscriminate mass detentions and arrests were illegal and prevented citizens from exercising their fundamental rights.

The settlement will be divided equally among the members of the class actions, minus legal fees and costs.