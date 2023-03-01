Sentencing held in Saskatoon for two accused in Megan Gallagher case

Send this page to someone via email

John Wayne Sanderson and Jessica Badger, accused in the murder of Megan Gallagher, received their sentencing at Saskatoon Provincial Court Wednesday.

The two accused pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains.

Gallagher disappeared in 2020. Her remains were found near St. Louis in September 2022 during a search of the Saskatchewan River.

“This is a long, exhausting process,” said Megan’s father Brian Gallagher. “This has just become almost numbing. Just another step in the process.”

The court heard an agreed statement of facts on Wednesday, confirming that Gallagher was killed in a garage at 709 Weldon Ave., on Nov. 24, 2020. She had previously taken a photo at the location.

Court heard that Sanderson received a phone call from Badger, asking if he could dispose of Gallagher’s body. It had been wrapped in plastic for two days before Sanderson arrived.

The body was wrapped in a blue tarp and driven by Sanderson to Gabriel Dumont Bridge when another car approached.

Scared of being caught, Sanderson went to the St. Louis Bridge instead and threw Gallagher’s body into the water.

Sanderson was given a jail sentence of 769 days and has to pay a $200 surcharge.

Badger will be on a conditional sentencing order for 729 days, followed by an 18-month probationary term.

She will have a curfew and be required to pay a $300 surcharge and complete 100 hours of community service.

“To see things moving is a good thing,” said Brian Gallagher. “Otherwise, we are just stuck in the same rut and spinning our tires.”

But I can’t be optimistic,” he added. “The only thing that would make me optimistic would be if Megan were to walk in the door and say hello and give us a hug.”

Nine people have been charged in connection to Megan’s murder.

Sanderson and Badger are not to have any contact with any of the others accused in Megan Gallagher’s death.