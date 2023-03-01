Man charged after Toronto police say 3 women assaulted at and near St. Clair station

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man has been charged after three women were assaulted in Toronto on Tuesday, police say.

Toronto police say the assault was reported Tuesday at around 3 p.m. at the St. Clair subway station.

A woman was on a southbound train to St. Clair station. According to police, while on board, the woman and the suspect were walking toward each other.

Officers allege the man assaulted the woman.

“The woman turned to walk in the opposite direction and was followed by the accused,” police say in a news release.

Police allege the man then approached the woman and assaulted her again.

According to police, a second woman on the subway exited at St. Clair station.

‘”The accused continued to follow the second woman and sexually assaulted her,” police state. “The accused then continued off of TTC property and entered the vestibule of another building.”

Officers allege the man approached a third woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

He then fled, heading eastbound on St. Clair Avenue, while the third woman called police.

Police say the man then walked along St. Clair Avenue, saw the second woman, and sexually assaulted her again.

Jason Jhappan, 25, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, and two counts each of assault and criminal harassment.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.