Man suffers serious injuries in downtown London, Ont. stabbing

London, Ont., police are investigating a stabbing that took place Wednesday morning in the downtown core.

Around 8:45 a.m., police received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the area of Dundas and Richmond Streets.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News that the investigation is in the early stages and that a large police presence will be in and around that area Wednesday morning.

“At this time, where the stabbing actually transpired is still under investigation,” she said. “Investigators are still working on exactly where that took place.

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).