Crime

Man suffers serious injuries in downtown London, Ont. stabbing

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:48 am
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
London, Ont., police are investigating a stabbing that took place Wednesday morning in the downtown core.

Around 8:45 a.m., police received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the area of Dundas and Richmond Streets.

Read more: Police investigate early morning shooting in London, Ont.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News that the investigation is in the early stages and that a large police presence will be in and around that area Wednesday morning.

“At this time, where the stabbing actually transpired is still under investigation,” she said. “Investigators are still working on exactly where that took place.

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

