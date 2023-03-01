Barrie police stop driver going 83 km/h over speed limit

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say a man from Thornton, Ont., is charged with stunt driving after a vehicle was caught going 83 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit early Wednesday morning.

Officers say a pickup truck was seen around 12:25 a.m. on Mapleview Drive West in Barrie, driving westbound.

Using a speed measuring device, police say they determined that the motor vehicle was being operated at 143 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The officers stopped the driver, who they say refused to provide a breath sample.

A 30-year-old man from Thornton was placed under arrest for failure/refusal to comply with a demand contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and speeding.

The 30-year-old was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on March 22.

In keeping with the Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension program, the truck has been impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence of the accused has been suspended for 90 days.