Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Aecon Group selling Ontario road building business for $235 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 10:16 am
An Aecon construction site near the Gardiner Expressway is shown in Toronto on Friday, July 10, 2020. Aecon Group Inc. has signed a deal to sell its road building business in Ontario to Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. (GIP) for $235 million in cash. View image in full screen
An Aecon construction site near the Gardiner Expressway is shown in Toronto on Friday, July 10, 2020. Aecon Group Inc. has signed a deal to sell its road building business in Ontario to Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. (GIP) for $235 million in cash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Aecon Group Inc. has signed a deal to sell its road building business in Ontario to Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. (GIP) for $235 million in cash.

Under the agreement, GIP will acquire Aecon Transportation East (ATE), which builds roads throughout Ontario for the provincial government, municipalities and private clients.

Aecon says it will sign a strategic co-operation agreement with GIP upon the closing of the deal

Trending Now

Read more: Behind the curtain of MZOs: Emails show internal concerns raised about the process

ATE has a workforce of about 1,000 employees.

Aecon says it plans to use the net proceeds from the sale to pay down debt.

Aecon Group CEO Jean-Louis Servranckx says the sale is consistent with the company’s goal of targeting prudent balance sheet leverage and liquidity and also reduces the overall capital intensity of Aecon’s business.

Advertisement
OntarioInfrastructureOntario roadsAeconAecon Group Inc.Aecon Transportation EastGreen Infrastructure Partners Inc.
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers