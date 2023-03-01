Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

BASE jumper rescued from the Stawamus Chief after his parachute gets snagged

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 2:52 am
Squamish BASE jumper View image in full screen
A BASE jumper in Squamish is safe after his parachute snagged a tree while he was jumping from the Stawamus Chief Tuesday afternoon in snowy weather. Global News
Rescue crews say a thrill-seeker in Squamish got a bigger rush than he expected Tuesday evening.

The man was BASE Jumping off the Stawamus Chief, according to Mike Teske with Squamish Search and Rescue.

“His parachute got entangled in a tree,” Teske told Global News.

“He had an accident on the way down and so we responded with a helicopter response and a ground response.”

Read more: City of Vancouver approves property tax hike of 10.7 per cent

But the rescue got complicated when daylight faded, and the area clouded over.

Teske says North Shore Rescue was tapped to help with a helicopter loaded with night vision gear.

“Fortunately, they were very successful. The clouds cleared and it was a beautiful night, and they were able to extract the patient from the ledge just below the first peak.”

While NSR was able to rescue the man, Teske says Squamish crews would have been able to get to him as well, but it would have taken the whole night.

“Had this been a conventional rope rescue, we’d be there until five, six in the morning. There’s a lot of snow and ice on the Chief. So there’s definitely hazards to our team. We would have been successful, but it would have been a very drawn-out exercise and the risk would have been high.”

Read more: ‘Humiliating’: Victim of violent wrongful arrest by Vancouver police describes ordeal

Teske adds, the man was safely rescued and completely unharmed.

“He was uninjured, miraculously after taking a fall like that. He has no injuries; he will be just fine.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

