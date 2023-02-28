Menu

Canada

Taste of the Danforth set to return in 2023, Toronto councillor says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 7:50 pm
Toronto’s Taste of the Danforth officially off the menu this year
After weeks of concern that the annual festival was in jeopardy, organizers say Taste of the Danforth has been cancelled for the summer due to issues around preparation and city infrastructure.
One of Toronto’s best-known street festivals will return this summer, a local councillor says.

The Taste of the Danforth festival, which was cancelled in 2022 and has not been held since before the pandemic, will be open in 2023.

Paula Fletcher, local city councillor, announced the news in a tweet. “Taste of the Danforth a go for 2023,” she tweeted.

Fletcher said that the local GreekTown BIA had voted to hire an event planner to make sure the festival took place.

Global News reached out to the organization for comment.

In 2022, organizers said they were forced to cancel the festival as a result of a “short timeline” to adapt to changes made to Danforth Avenue during the pandemic.

Organizers had previously warned that patios springing up through the city’s CafeTO program and new bike lanes were eating up space used by the festival.

Before the pandemic, the BIA estimated Taste of the Danforth attracted as many as 1.6 million people during the weekends it took place.

DanforthDanforth AvenueGreektowntaste of the danforthPaula Fletchertoronto food festivalToronto Greektown
