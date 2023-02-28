Menu

Economy

What people are saying about B.C.’s budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2023 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Highlights from B.C. budget 2023'
Highlights from B.C. budget 2023
The provincial government has unveiled its budget for 2023 and it includes a lot of spending. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey and legislative reporter Richard Zussman have the details.
The British Columbia government released a budget Tuesday that promises billions in new spending on health, housing and cost-of-living supports, as well as a return to deficits.

Here’s what people are saying about the plan:

“Some believe we should respond to uncertainty by pulling back. By making cuts that reduce services. Or by making people pay out of pocket for tolls and private health care. That’s not what British Columbians want.” — B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy.

“This budget supports the expansion of health workforce training, an additional 9.25 million hours in staffing (and) significant wage increases … these initiatives are critical to addressing workload and burnout.” — Hospital Employees’ Union secretary-business manager Meena Brisard.

“It does little to support our small, medium and large businesses with the cost of doing business.” — B.C. Chamber of Commerce president Fiona Famulak.

“It’s obviously a step in the right direction. This is trying to make up for a long, long time of neglect since 2007 with the shelter rate increase. Even with the increase, it’s still nowhere near close to market rates.” — Together Against Poverty Society executive director Douglas King.

Trending Now

Read more: B.C. budget: $4.2B deficit forecast amid new program spending, economic headwinds

“We’re very happy that health continues to be a priority … However, we’re disappointed that the same attention hasn’t been given to public education.” — BC Teachers’ Federation president Clint Johnston.

“This investment (of $37.5 billion in capital spending over three years) will help deliver the infrastructure British Columbians are counting on.” — BC Building Trades executive director Brynn Bourke.

“The government made some critical investments for some of B.C.’s most vulnerable people who need help.” — CUPE BC president Karen Ranalletta.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Budget 2023: Liberal leader Kevin Falcon on province priorities'
B.C. Budget 2023: Liberal leader Kevin Falcon on province priorities
B.C.David EbyBC BudgetKatrine ConroyBC Ministry of FinanceBC Budget 2023bc budget reactionbc budget 2023 reaction
© 2023 The Canadian Press

