Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Kelowna to mull bylaw allowing booze on public beaches

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 5:41 pm
A city councillor in Penticton is proposing alcohol consumption be permitted in some public spaces to support local alcohol producers amid the coronavirus pandemic. View image in full screen
A city councillor in Penticton is proposing alcohol consumption be permitted in some public spaces to support local alcohol producers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Visit Penticton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drinking booze, legally, may soon be allowed on Kelowna, B.C.’s beaches.

This week, Mayor Tom Dyas introduced a motion that city council direct city staff to bring forward “a report on the impact and feasibilities of permitting alcohol consumption on public beaches on a trial basis.”

Read more: ‘Booze on the beach’ now permanent in Penticton, B.C.

In the South Okanagan, the City of Penticton allows year-round alcohol consumption at select public parks and beaches following a two-year trial.

In Kelowna, Dyas said the item has been brought up before, with councillors Mohini Singh and Charlie Hodge supporting the motion before it was carried by council.

Council was told it would take a few weeks to prepare the report, but that it wouldn’t be too long, and that City Park would be part of the upcoming discussion.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alcohol less appealing to Generation Z'
Alcohol less appealing to Generation Z

In Penticton, city council amended its Responsible Liquor Consumption in Designated Public Places bylaw on Feb. 7, adjusting it from seasonal to year-round.

Trending Now

“The initial year was very positively received and continued for 2021 and 2022 as pilot years,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told city council.

“And similarly, in both those years, the program was very well received with few negative incidents.”

Click to play video: '‘Booze on the beach’ now permanent in Penticton'
‘Booze on the beach’ now permanent in Penticton
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganpentictonkelowna city counciltom dyaspublic consumption of alcoholbooze on the beach bylawResponsible Liquor Consumption in Designated Public Places bylaw
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers