Health and homelessness plan endorsed by London, Ont. politicians

London’s Health and Homelessness plan received a key endorsement from city politicians Tuesday as members agreed to support the implementation of the wide-ranging plan to address the growing homelessness crisis in the city.

Officially titled London’s Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response, the plan centres around shelter-hubs that those in need will be able to access. The plan is so interconnected it is referred to as a “system.”

The system calls for between 12 and 15 hubs to be built around the city, with each accommodating between 25 and 30 people. Each hub will be staffed 24-7 and will provide basic needs, access to primary care, housing and income supports.

Along with the shelters, the system also proposes 100 high-support housing units could be set for construction immediately, with 600 completed over the next three years.

Mayor Josh Morgan said the proposed system is a significant step forward for the city, adding the issue of homelessness is a top priority for this term.

“I don’t think there is any more important work that we will do in our time on council than this,” said Morgan during the meeting.

The system was created following London’s Health and Homelessness Summit, which brought together over 200 residents representing 70 organizations for multiple meetings over the past four months.

While the mayor played an active role behind the scenes with city staff to help work on the system, council members, for the most part, have taken a back seat until now on the plan’s formation.

Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza said the lack of political involvement was a benefit, as it allowed those with direct, lived experiences to help craft the ambitious system.

“With no disrespect to those around this horseshoe and those who have served before, but it’s amazing what you can do when politicians step aside, give you the space that you need,” said Peloza.

Along with council’s support on Tuesday, the system is endorsed by both of London’s hospitals, local police and paramedic services, and major social service agencies in London.

The system response will make use of the recent anonymous $25 million donation made by a London resident.

Endorsed unanimously at the strategic priorities and policy committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, the plan still needs final approval at regular council next week.