Canada

Cougar sighting prompts closure of Central Okanagan park

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 4:25 pm
Dog walkers were turned around from Goat's Peak Tuesday, due to a cougar sighting.
Dog walkers were turned around from Goat's Peak Tuesday, due to a cougar sighting. Global News
A cougar has wandered into Goats Peak Regional Park, prompting its closure.

“For their safety, Regional Parks Services staff and the BC Conservation Officer Service ask Central Okanagan residents to stay out of the 63-hectare park located off Highway 97 south in West Kelowna,” officials from the Central Okanagan Regional District said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Increased bear activity expected in the Okanagan'
Increased bear activity expected in the Okanagan

“Conservation Officers investigated and identified increased cougar activity in the area. As a precaution, the park will remain closed.”

The park will reopen when Conservation Officers determine it is safe for people to visit.

The Conservation Officer Service has asked that people report wildlife showing aggressive or threatening behavior to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline line 1-877-952-7277.

BearCougarCentral Okanagan Regional Districtconservation servicepark closureGoats Peak Regional ParkConservaton Officers
