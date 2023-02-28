Menu

Canada

Ontario considering banning TikTok on government phones

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 10:33 am
Why is Canada’s government banning TikTok on its employees phones?
Ontario is considering banning TikTok on government phones — the news coming as the feds implements a ban on the short-form video app on government-issued mobile devices.

Caitlin Clark, press secretary for Premier Doug Ford’s office, told Global News “It is something we are reviewing.”

It’s not clear when a final decision might be made or possibly implemented.

Ontario considering the ban was first reported by The Trillium.

Read more: TikTok banned on all Canadian government devices over ‘unacceptable’ risk

On Monday, the federal government said it was banning the app on all government-issued mobile devices, effective Tuesday, due to an “unacceptable” risk to privacy and security.

The concerns clouding the social media platform stem from TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The company has faced criticism from those who warn that China’s government could access user data, such as browsing history and location, thanks to a Chinese law that requires private companies to cooperate with Beijing if asked.

— With files from Rachel Gilmore

TikTok banned on Canadian government-regulated devices
OntarioCanadaOntario governmentTikTokTikTok BanCANADA TIKTOK BANCanada TikTokOntario TikTok ban
