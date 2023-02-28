Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 28

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 10:14 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Feb. 28'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Feb. 28
WATCH: Chilly end to the month — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Feb. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby, a Saskatchewan contestant on Survivor, and Jamie Milton on the importance of travel insurance.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Gearing up for the Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby

Anglers are taking to a frozen lake on March 4 for the Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby.

However, there’s more taking place than just the derby.

Shields Mayor Angela Larson has details of events taking place and how the derby will benefit the community.

Click to play video: 'Gearing up for the Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby'
Gearing up for the Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby

Saskatchewan contestant takes part in Survivor 44

Season 44 of Survivor premieres March 1 on Global and one of the contestants vying for the title of sole survivor is from Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Kane Frizler, originally from Moose Jaw, is a 25-year-old law student at the University of Saskatchewan.

Trending Now

Frizler joins Chantal Wagner to explain why he wanted to be on Survivor and his strategy going into the game.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan contestant taking part in Survivor 44'
Saskatchewan contestant taking part in Survivor 44

The importance of travel insurance: Travel Tips

If you’re thinking about taking a trip without travel insurance, Jamie Milton says to think again.

Milton, the managing partner at Uniglobe Travel, says travel insurance is necessary in case of unforeseen delays or cancellations.

She explains the benefits of travel insurance and has a deal for people taking two or more trips yearly.

Click to play video: 'The importance of travel insurance: Travel Tips'
The importance of travel insurance: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 28'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 28
TravelTravel TipssurvivorGlobal News Morning SaskatoonTravel InsuranceIce FishingShieldsUniglobe TravelSurvivor 44Blackstrap Ice Fishing DerbyKane Frizler
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers