Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby, a Saskatchewan contestant on Survivor, and Jamie Milton on the importance of travel insurance.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Gearing up for the Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby

Anglers are taking to a frozen lake on March 4 for the Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby.

However, there’s more taking place than just the derby.

Shields Mayor Angela Larson has details of events taking place and how the derby will benefit the community.

3:33 Gearing up for the Blackstrap Ice Fishing Derby

Saskatchewan contestant takes part in Survivor 44

Season 44 of Survivor premieres March 1 on Global and one of the contestants vying for the title of sole survivor is from Saskatchewan.

Kane Frizler, originally from Moose Jaw, is a 25-year-old law student at the University of Saskatchewan.

Frizler joins Chantal Wagner to explain why he wanted to be on Survivor and his strategy going into the game.

3:58 Saskatchewan contestant taking part in Survivor 44

The importance of travel insurance: Travel Tips

If you’re thinking about taking a trip without travel insurance, Jamie Milton says to think again.

Milton, the managing partner at Uniglobe Travel, says travel insurance is necessary in case of unforeseen delays or cancellations.

She explains the benefits of travel insurance and has a deal for people taking two or more trips yearly.

4:13 The importance of travel insurance: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

