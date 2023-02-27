Menu

Crime

4th person charged in connection with 1st-degree murder of Jeremy Starblanket

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 4:44 pm
A piece of tape blocking off the scene of a fire. View image in full screen
A piece of tape blocking off the scene of a fire. File / Getty Images
A 44-year-old man from the Prince Albert area is the fourth person charged in the death of Jeremy Starblanket.

Darren Masuskapoe is charged with first-degree murder in Jeremy Starblanket’s 2021 death.

“On February 24, 2023, members with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested 44-year-old Darren Masuskapoe,” according to a news release.

“Darren Masuskapoe made his first court appearance on Monday morning.”

Earlier last week, PAPS arrested and charged Keyano Ahenakew on Feb. 23 and Henry Ratt with first-degree murder on Feb. 22, 2023. Loretta Sakebow was the first person arrested and charged on July 29, 2021, with second-degree murder.

Read more: 3rd person charged in connection with 1st-degree murder of Jeremy Starblanket

According to a release, the Prince Albert Police Service responded to the 500 Block of 5th Street East on March 20, 2021, for a report of an explosion and house fire.

After the fire was extinguished, first responders located a deceased person inside the residence, who was identified as Starblanket.

Members with the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team assisted with this investigation.

Investigators do not anticipate more arrests.

— with files from Jeanelle Mandes.

Saskatoon NewsRegina NewsRegina Crimecrime saskatchewanSaskatchewan Newhomicide saksatchewan.Starblanket
