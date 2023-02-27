Menu

Canada

Last chance to skate at Wascana rink

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 4:26 pm
The last days for skating at the Rink on Wascana in Regina are upon us. View image in full screen
The last days for skating at the Rink on Wascana in Regina are upon us. File / Global News
Tuesday is your last chance to skate at the Rink on Wascana as it’s closing on March 1.

“This is our second year having the rink open. We were so excited to invite everyone back. Wascana Centre builds the rink and we get Saskbuilds and procurement to do all the maintenance for the rink to make sure it’s open to the public,” Lauren Hope, supervisor for visitor services at Wascana Centre, said.

Hope said the rink has been busy through the season, even through the cold snaps over the last couple of months.

Regina city workers union looks to overturn WCB workplace sexual harassment decision

“We’re excited to open the rink again in 2024. Public skating will always be one of our biggest ones, but we also like to invite people to try different ICE events and activities like broom ball, sledge, hockey rink, DJ,” Hope said.

She added that they are looking to make it even bigger and better for next year.

More information is available online at wascana.sk.ca.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsReginaWascana Parkregina wascana rinkwascana ice skatingwascana rink
