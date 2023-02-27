Feds commit $250K for Kingston, Ont. tourism sector

Send this page to someone via email

The tourism sector in Kingston and the Islands has received a financial boost from the federal government.

Monday, FedDev Ontario announced support for five projects as part of Canada’s Tourism Relief Fund to “help small tourism business and organizations recover and thrive.”

Mark Gerretsen, member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, announced a total funding of $251,289 to support five projects in Kingston and the Islands under the Tourism Relief Fund.

The Agnes Etherington Art Centre, which hosted the announcement, will receive $100,000 under the program.

“There is no doubt that the tourism sector is a vital part of our local economy. The Tourism Relief Fund is providing essential funding that not only supports recovery but also enables businesses and organizations in our community to offer innovative tourist experiences that will showcase all that Kingston and the Islands has to offer,” Gerretnsen said.

Other grants to be handed out include $90,000 to the downtown Kingston BIA, $49,653 to the City of Kingston, $7,586 to The Blue Moose B&B Inc., and $4,050 to Kingston WritersFest.