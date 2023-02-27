Menu

Health

Rural Ontario parents say mobile autism support services difficult to access

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 12:58 pm
Hundreds of parents, therapists and union members gather outside Queen's Park, in Toronto on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to protest the provincial government's changes to Ontario's autism program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Hundreds of parents, therapists and union members gather outside Queen's Park, in Toronto on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to protest the provincial government's changes to Ontario's autism program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. GAC
OTTAWA — More Ontario parents are raising concerns with the province’s autism program, which was revamped in 2017.

Lori Byveld says her 13-year-old son needs at least two behavioural therapy sessions per week through the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

She lives outside Ottawa, so she signed up for at-home therapy because it’s not feasible for her family to drive four hours each week to appointments.

But that program is no longer offered and the family is now on a wait-list that is months long for mobile services.

Clinicians in the Ottawa area say they’re seeing an increased need for their services in rural areas, but limited staff and the high cost are making it difficult to meet the demand.

The provincial autism program gives families funding based on the age and needs of the child, but Byveld says it’s no good if she can’t access the services her son needs.

Click to play video: 'Mother of child with autism staging camp-out protest at Doug Ford’s office speaks with premier'
Mother of child with autism staging camp-out protest at Doug Ford’s office speaks with premier
© 2023 The Canadian Press

