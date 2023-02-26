B.C. Lions bringing back defensive star Shawn Lemon

The B.C. Lions have signed defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, the team announced Sunday.
The 34-year-old is back for his third stint in orange and black after spending the last two seasons in Calgary.
Lemon is coming off a career-best 2022 campaign after logging personal highs in sacks (14) and tackles (29) while earning both a CFL All-star selection and the West Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
“Shawn is an excellent addition to our football team,” said Rick Campbell, B.C. Lions’ co-general manager and head coach.
“Getting to the quarterback is a big key to playing good defence and that’s Shawn’s specialty.”
A Grey Cup champion with Calgary (2014) and Toronto (2017), Lemon has appeared in 135 regular-season contests.
“Excited for the opportunity,” Lemon said on Twitter.
His 92 sacks are the highest total amongst active CFL players, while he also registered a total of 221 defensive tackles, 29 forced fumbles and one interception.
