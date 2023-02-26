St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg hosts the Great Canadian Kilt Skate

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Andrews Society of Winnipeg hosted the Great Canadian Kilt Skate on Sunday at Assiniboine Park’s Riley Duck Pond.

“You don’t have to be Scottish, wear a kilt, a tartan or even plaid to come out for a skate – whether it’s 10 minutes or two hours. And we won’t ask if you like the bagpipes or have ever tried haggis,” said Evelyn Mitchell, past president of the Society and this year’s organizer.

The event was free to all and ran from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Members of the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada were there decked out in their kilt uniforms.

The Great Canadian Kilt Skate was started in 2015 by the Scottish Society of Ottawa and is held in several cities around the country.

It has extended to countries like Australia and the U.S., known as the Great Kilt Skate. Winnipeg won the title of the Great Canadian Kilt Skate in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The event began with a ribbon cutting then hot chocolate was served.

Lieutenant Colonel Jon Baker, Commanding Officer of the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada, said the temperature was at least -30 C for last year’s kilt skate.

“Several of our soldiers joined the event with our kilts, uniforms, and bare legs, carrying flags and socializing with the participants. Despite the cold, it was great fun.”

People who weren’t able to physically attend the event this year were invited to participate in the “Home Edition.” They could take photos of themselves skating and hashtag social media posts with #KiltSkate2023WPG to be included in Winnipeg’s entry in the contest to determine the 2023 Great Canadian Kilt Skate Capital of Canada.