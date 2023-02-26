1 dead, 2 seriously injured in fatal crash in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.

OPP say one person has died and two others suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.
Police say emergency crews responded at 1:50 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Kerwood Road and Melwood Drive.
An SUV and pickup truck had collided.
Police say the driver of the SUV was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Their identity has not been released.
Two passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Those in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
