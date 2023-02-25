Vancouver Canucks acquire Russian forward from New York Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers on Saturday in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Kravtsov, 23, has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 28 games this season. The 6-foot-3 right winger was selected in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2018 draft.

“We are excited to add Vitali’s combination of size and skill to our group,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “He is a smart player and a former first-round pick with a good set of skills.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver to continue developing his game with our coaching staff.”

In his first NHL season, 2020-21, Kravtsov had 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points in 20 games. He spent last season in the KHL with Chelyabinsk Traktor, earning 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 19 games.

Done deal: #NYR trade Vitali Kravtsov to #Canucks for 2026 7th-round pick and minor-leaguer William Lockwood. With Jake Leschyshyn on waivers (and potenitally Ryan Lindgren out with a shoulder injury), the machinations are well underway to land Patrick Kane. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 25, 2023

Lockwood, 24, has split this season between Vancouver and AHL Abbotsford. He has one assist in 13 NHL games and 18 points (12 goals, 6 assists) in 26 AHL games.

Also Saturday, the Canucks placed forward Curtis Lazar on injured reserve.

In related news, the Associated Press is reporting that by trading Kravtsov, the Rangers are gearing up to acquire Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks.

New York also put forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers on Saturday, which could clear the cap space to get Kane, who is an impending free agent.

The Blackhawks are holding Kane out of their game at San Jose in preparation for a trade.

New York received Lockwood and the draft pick for Kravtsov in what’s essentially a salary dump.

More will come off the cap on Sunday when Leschyshyn is either claimed by another team or clears waivers and is sent to the minors.

