Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mission Services of London’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returns for 13th year

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 25, 2023 1:54 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 13th annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser is taking place Saturday in London, Ont.

The event, organized locally by Mission Services of London, encourages participants to brave the elements and walk either 2.5 km or 5 km outdoors.

Read more: Mission Services of London kicking off annual Coldest Night of the Year walk

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Ericka Ayala Ronson, executive director of Mission Services, says all the funds raised locally will stay in London to help those experiencing homelessness.

“The reason that we hold this event is not only to raise vital funding, (but) also to raise some awareness about what it’s like to be out there on a cold winter night,” she said.

This year’s goal was to raise $100,000, but that has already been surpassed as more than $123,000 had been raised as of Saturday afternoon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Coldest Night’, ‘Sleepless’ fundraisers in Hamilton to target hunger and homelessness

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The money will provide emergency shelter, meals, access to showers, shelter diversion, addiction treatment and mental health programs.

Check-in opens at 4 p.m. Saturday at the BMO Centre on Rectory Street.

Those interested in registering or donating can do so at cnoy.org/location/london.

 — with files from 980 CFPL’s Scott Monich

Click to play video: 'The 6th annual Walk for Bissell, Coldest Night of the Year returns'
The 6th annual Walk for Bissell, Coldest Night of the Year returns
LondonFundraiserColdest Night Of The Yearmission services of londonMission ServicesLondon fundraiserMission Services Coldest Night of the Year
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers