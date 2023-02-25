Mission Services of London’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returns for 13th year

See more sharing options

The 13th annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser is taking place Saturday in London, Ont.

The event, organized locally by Mission Services of London, encourages participants to brave the elements and walk either 2.5 km or 5 km outdoors.

Ericka Ayala Ronson, executive director of Mission Services, says all the funds raised locally will stay in London to help those experiencing homelessness.

“The reason that we hold this event is not only to raise vital funding, (but) also to raise some awareness about what it’s like to be out there on a cold winter night,” she said.

This year’s goal was to raise $100,000, but that has already been surpassed as more than $123,000 had been raised as of Saturday afternoon.

The money will provide emergency shelter, meals, access to showers, shelter diversion, addiction treatment and mental health programs.

Check-in opens at 4 p.m. Saturday at the BMO Centre on Rectory Street.

Those interested in registering or donating can do so at cnoy.org/location/london.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Scott Monich