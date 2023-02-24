Vancouver police officer suing former colleague convicted of sexually assaulting her

A Vancouver police officer and sexual assault survivor is suing her attacker for damages.
Her attacker was also a member of the Vancouver Police Department, and while he went to jail over the assault, the victim’s lawsuit claims she’s suffered long-lasting trauma.
Jagraj Roger Berar was convicted of assaulting his fellow VPD member in 2021.
“He was sentenced to a year,” the survivor, who can’t be identified, said at the time.
“That will never be enough, but at least it sends a message that there is a consequence to your actions.”
Berar was found guilty of performing a sex act on the victim in 2019, following a social gathering in Whistler with colleagues.
Months later, her husband spoke to Global News about her recovery, saying she was ”doing better.”
“This has been extremely hard on our family, extremely hard on her,” he said.
Now, the survivor has filed a civil claim against Berar.
“The Defendant handed the Plaintiff a drink. After taking a sip of the drink, the Plaintiff experienced a near instantaneous onset of nausea, and retreated to the bathroom to vomit,” the suit claims, in part.
The survivor is claiming post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression, along with emotional anguish.
“We’re just waiting to receive a response to the civil claim. There will likely be applications along the way,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Krista Simon, told Global News.
The survivor is seeking general damages, aggravated damages, special damages and compensation for loss of earnings.
She remains a member of the Vancouver Police Department.
