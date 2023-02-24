Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police officer suing former colleague convicted of sexually assaulting her

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 9:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police officer sues former colleague who sexually assaulted her'
Vancouver police officer sues former colleague who sexually assaulted her
WATCH: A member of the Vancouver Police Department, sexually assaulted by a former colleague, is suing her attacker in civil court. Jagraj Roger Berar was convicted in a criminal court of sexually assaulting the woman and now faces civil liability. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vancouver police officer and sexual assault survivor is suing her attacker for damages.

Her attacker was also a member of the Vancouver Police Department, and while he went to jail over the assault, the victim’s lawsuit claims she’s suffered long-lasting trauma.

Jagraj Roger Berar was convicted of assaulting his fellow VPD member in 2021.

Read more: Vancouver police officer convicted of sexual assault over 2019 incident in Whistler

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“He was sentenced to a year,” the survivor, who can’t be identified, said at the time.

“That will never be enough, but at least it sends a message that there is a consequence to your actions.”

Click to play video: 'VPD officer convicted of sex assault had previously been investigated'
VPD officer convicted of sex assault had previously been investigated

Berar was found guilty of performing a sex act on the victim in 2019, following a social gathering in Whistler with colleagues.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Vancouver police officer gets one year in prison for sexual assault

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Months later, her husband spoke to Global News about her recovery, saying she was ”doing better.”

“This has been extremely hard on our family, extremely hard on her,” he said.

Now, the survivor has filed a civil claim against Berar.

“The Defendant handed the Plaintiff a drink. After taking a sip of the drink, the Plaintiff experienced a near instantaneous onset of nausea, and retreated to the bathroom to vomit,” the suit claims, in part.

The survivor is claiming post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression, along with emotional anguish.

Read more: Former B.C. cop convicted of sexual assault had 2nd alleged victim, watchdog confirms

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

“We’re just waiting to receive a response to the civil claim. There will likely be applications along the way,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Krista Simon, told Global News.

The survivor is seeking general damages, aggravated damages, special damages and compensation for loss of earnings.

She remains a member of the Vancouver Police Department.

Click to play video: 'VPD officer sentenced to 1 year for sexual assault in Whistler'
VPD officer sentenced to 1 year for sexual assault in Whistler
vancouver policeVPDSexual Assault Survivorsexual assault lawsuitVancouver police officer convictedsexual assault copvancouver police sexual assaultvpd sexual assault lawsuit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers