Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek 2 suspects after carjacking in Milton, Ont

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 6:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows violent daylight carjacking in Milton'
Video shows violent daylight carjacking in Milton
WATCH: Brazen car theft in Milton, Ont., shows two male suspects forcibly removing a woman from her vehicle before throwing her to the ground and taking off with the stolen vehicle.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halton police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Milton, Ont.

The Halton Regional Police Service said at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers observed a stolen pickup truck that was weaving in and out of traffic in the Derry Road and Holly Avenue area.

Police said the vehicle approached the police and then fled at a high speed.

“Police were not able to stop the vehicle as it fled,” officers said in a news release.

Read more: Violent carjacking in Milton sees woman dragged from car, thrown to ground in broad daylight

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to police, the same vehicle was then seen “on several occasions driving erratically throughout Milton.”

Police alleged it was involved in two hit and runs and a gas drive-off and was also seen driving through a fence at Pineview Public School, and into a playground where children were playing.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said no one was injured as a result of these incidents.

Trending Now

Police said at around 9:40 a.m., officers received a report of a carjacking at the Metro parking lot on Kennedy Circle.

Police said a white pickup truck struck a Honda CRV that was in the parking lot.

A video of the incident appears to show the victim, a woman in her 50s, seated on the driver’s side of her Honda CR-V before two men smash into the side of her vehicle. They smash the window, open the door and forcibly remove her from the car.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now searching for 38-year-old Shawn Moore and 37-year-old Gary Walker, both from Brampton.

Police said Moore is wanted for robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, mischief, theft under $5,000 and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

According to police, Walker is wanted for robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, mischief, theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of fail to remain and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said if either suspect is seen, “do not approach” them and call police immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with a file from Global News’ Ahmar Khan

CrimeHalton Regional PoliceCarjackingmilton carjackingviolent carjackingcarjacking suspectssuspects carjackingcarjacking milton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers