Police seek 2 suspects after carjacking in Milton, Ont

Halton police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Milton, Ont.

The Halton Regional Police Service said at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers observed a stolen pickup truck that was weaving in and out of traffic in the Derry Road and Holly Avenue area.

Police said the vehicle approached the police and then fled at a high speed.

“Police were not able to stop the vehicle as it fled,” officers said in a news release.

According to police, the same vehicle was then seen “on several occasions driving erratically throughout Milton.”

Police alleged it was involved in two hit and runs and a gas drive-off and was also seen driving through a fence at Pineview Public School, and into a playground where children were playing.

Officers said no one was injured as a result of these incidents.

Police said at around 9:40 a.m., officers received a report of a carjacking at the Metro parking lot on Kennedy Circle.

Police said a white pickup truck struck a Honda CRV that was in the parking lot.

A video of the incident appears to show the victim, a woman in her 50s, seated on the driver’s side of her Honda CR-V before two men smash into the side of her vehicle. They smash the window, open the door and forcibly remove her from the car.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now searching for 38-year-old Shawn Moore and 37-year-old Gary Walker, both from Brampton.

Police said Moore is wanted for robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, mischief, theft under $5,000 and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

According to police, Walker is wanted for robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, mischief, theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of fail to remain and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said if either suspect is seen, “do not approach” them and call police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with a file from Global News’ Ahmar Khan