2 hospitalized after flying wheel strikes SUV on Hwy. 401 near Ingersoll, Ont.

Two people were hospitalized Friday after the SUV they were riding in was struck by one of two wheels that came loose from a commercial vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 after a westbound commercial vehicle lost two of its wheels near Foldens Line, east of Ingersoll, around 10:15 a.m., according to police.

One tire entered the centre median of the highway and continued into the eastbound lanes where it struck the SUV, injuring two occupants.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries, while a 12-year-old passenger was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It was not clear if the child’s injuries were serious in nature.

Three other youth in the SUV were not physically hurt, police say. No injuries were reported to the driver of the commercial vehicle.

No further details have been provided, and it’s not clear if any charges may be laid.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for roughly four hours while police investigated and the roadway was cleared.

Anyone who may have caught the incident on dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.