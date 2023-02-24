Snowfall warning issued for parts of B.C. ahead of Saturday’s storm

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has now been issued for many parts of B.C. ahead of Saturday night.

Environment Canada said heavy snow is expected, with total amounts ranging from 15 to 25 cm, depending on the region with some areas getting up to 35 cm.

Periods of light snow will start on Saturday afternoon and intensify to heavy snow in the evening. Heavy snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning for most regions, the weather organization said.

Non-essential travel is not advised and everyone who does have to venture outside should prepare for rapidly-changing conditions, Environment Canada added.

The warning is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Malahat Highway – Goldstream to Mill Bay

Howe Sound

Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler

West Vancouver Island

Southern Gulf Islands

Meanwhile, very cold arctic air resided over all of western Canada Thursday and Friday.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said temperatures across B.C. were commonly 10 to 15 degrees below late February averages, and that some areas were close to breaking records.

