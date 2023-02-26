City announces the return of Doors Open Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The public will get a chance to see inside some of Guelph, Ont.’s, most well-known and historic structures.

Doors Open Guelph is back for 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

Nine sites will be taking part on Saturday, April 29th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

Guelph Water Works

Sikh Society Gurdwara

Muslim Society Mosque

Sleeman Breweries

Spring Mill Distillery

Locomotive 6167 and Guelph Historical Railway Association Caboose

Dominion Public Building

Petrie Building

Cutten Kelly Building

There will be free guided tours, interactive experiences, and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

The night before Doors Open Guelph, Guelph Museums will be hosting Doors Open After Dark on Fri. April 28th from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. That will feature musical performances, interactive art installations, and behind-the-scenes tours.

The city’s manager of museums and culture Tammy Adkins says it is a wonderful opportunity to explore fascinating places and learn about the rich history and culture of Guelph.

For more information or to volunteer, go to the Doors Open Guelph page on the City of Guelph’s website.