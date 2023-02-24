Menu

Health

Ontario says it has doubled number of long-term care home inspectors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 1:21 pm
Recommendations released in hopes of raising the standard in long-term care
WATCH: Recommendations released in hopes of raising the standard in long-term care – Jan 31, 2023
The Ontario government says it has doubled the number of its long-term care inspectors.

The province says the hiring of 193 new long-term care inspection staff, including 156 inspectors, is part of a three-year $72.3 million investment.

Long-term Care Minister Paul Calandra says the new hires strengthen the province’s inspection regime as part of changes the government brought in late in 2021 to bolster enforcement.

Those changes came in the wake of a scathing independent report that found the province’s outdated oversight and chronic underfunding contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic’s deadly consequences in long-term care.

Read more: Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors, allow immediate charges

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The government says the additional staff mean the province now exceeds its goal of one inspector for every two homes in Ontario.

Earlier this month, the government said it was proposing increased fines for long-term care homes who don’t meet requirements to have air conditioning in every resident’s room.

Ontario governmentLong-term CareLong Term Care HomesOntario Long-Term Careinspectorslong term care home inspectorslong term care inspectors
© 2023 The Canadian Press

