Calgary police seek dashcam footage of northeast road rage assault

The Calgary Police Service says it is looking for dashcam footage of a road rage assault that happened on Monday.

At around 5:45 p.m., the victim left the Deerfoot City parking lot, drove towards Ninth Street and 64 Avenue N.E., and waited to turn onto the westbound lanes of 64 Avenue. The victim’s car is described as a black 2010 Mazda 3 hatchback.

A vehicle in front of him, which police described as a white sedan, failed to proceed on an advanced green, prompting the victim to honk his horn.

The driver of the white sedan, who police said is the suspect, followed the victim and gestured at him to pull over. Police said the victim eventually pulled into the Hunterhorn Plaza near the Canadian Tire gas station at 596 64 Avenue N.E.

Police said the victim was approached by the suspect while exiting his vehicle. The victim was then assaulted, sustaining “significant” injuries to his legs, head and face, police said.

The victim managed to escape by getting back into his vehicle but the suspect pursued him while travelling southbound on Deerfoot Trail, according to a Friday morning news release. The suspect may have also pursued him into the Inglewood community, police said.

At around 6:40 p.m., the victim ended up in a single-vehicle collision in the area of Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street S.E. Police said a nearby CP rail officer witnessed the collision and called for emergency crews.

Police are looking for any CCTV and dashcam footage from either the Hunterhorn Plaza area at the time of the assault or on Deerfoot Trail or Inglewood at the time of the pursuit and collision.

Those with dashcam footage or information about the incident can call police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.