Canada

Cost of Grand River Transit monthly fares set to rise 2.5% this summer

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 1:53 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News / File
Prices continue to rise in many areas of Canadian life these days, and that includes the cost of riding public transit in Waterloo Region.

Those who ride Grand River Transit buses and ION trains will see the cost of doing so rise on Canada Day.

As part of budget deliberation earlier this week, Waterloo Regional Council approved a 2.5 per cent fare increase over all the fare rates..

“A 2.5 per cent fare increase will go into effect later this year to support a 5 per cent increase to service hours,” a spokesperson for the region told Globlal News in an email.

“Improvements include additional weekend service, additional trips to reduce overcrowding, and restoration of university, college and iXpress routes to pre-pandemic levels.”

This will move will see single-fare tickets, jump to $3.75 from $3.50 while the cost of monthly passes will climb to $92 from $90.

Kitchener news Waterloo news Cambridge news Grand River Transit Waterloo regional council GRT ION ION trains
