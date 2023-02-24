Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 24

See more sharing options

A look back at the first year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping Ukrainian refugees in Saskatchewan, and covering the war from a journalist.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

One year later, Balkan Devlen looks back at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Balkan Devlen, a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, is a geopolitical expert.

In the first of a two-part interview, Devlen puts into context what has happened since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia a year ago.

He looks back to almost 10 years ago when the conflict first sparked with Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea.

In the second interview, Devlen looks at how the world has responded to the invasion and his sense of how the geopolitical situation has changed since the war began.

UCC of Saskatchewan supports Ukrainian refugees

Thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to seek refuge, fleeing their homes to find safer ground elsewhere.

Many refugees have landed in Saskatchewan, where they remain today.

Danylo Puderak, executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan, talks about how they are settling in the province and the support being offered to them.

4:02 UCC of Saskatchewan supporting Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine journalist recalls the first year of Russia’s invasion

A journalist from Saskatoon has been primarily based in Ukraine for the last decade.

Lee Reaney, the editor of Lviv Today, regularly provides on-the-ground coverage of events in Ukraine to television and radio stations worldwide.

Reanay speaks with Chantal Wagner about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his experiences with refugees fleeing the country.

5:29 Ukraine journalist recalls first year of Russia’s invasion

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 24

Warmer days are ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Feb. 24, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.