22-year-old Regina man faces charges after police seize drugs, money

A 22-year-old Regina man has been charged after police seized 800 grams of methamphetamine, 350 grams of cocaine, ammunition, $17,000 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.
Chirag Mehta is charged with two counts of possession of scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The investigation and enforcement were completed on Wednesday by the Regina Police Service drug unit (RDU), with the assistance of patrol officers and members of the canine unit.
“Three CDSA search warrants were executed; two on residences and one on a vehicle,” police stated in a release. “The residences searched were located in the Glencairn neighbourhood and in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.”
Mehta made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court on Thursday at 2 p.m.
