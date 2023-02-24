Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

22-year-old Regina man faces charges after police seize drugs, money

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 12:30 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A Regina man is charged after police seized 800 grams of meth, 350 grams of cocaine, Canadian currency, ammunition and paraphernalia. File / Getty
A 22-year-old Regina man has been charged after police seized 800 grams of methamphetamine, 350 grams of cocaine, ammunition, $17,000 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

Chirag Mehta is charged with two counts of possession of scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The investigation and enforcement were completed on Wednesday by the Regina Police Service drug unit (RDU), with the assistance of patrol officers and members of the canine unit.

“Three CDSA search warrants were executed; two on residences and one on a vehicle,” police stated in a release. “The residences searched were located in the Glencairn neighbourhood and in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.”

Mehta made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceDrug TraffickingDrug chargesRegina Police Service Drug Unit
