33-year-old man charged for multiple sexual assaults in Prince Albert

A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, for crimes in Prince Albert.
On Feb. 18, Prince Albert Police officers went to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West.
A woman said a man forced her into a room, assaulted her, and fled.
Approximately an hour and a half later, police received a report of a sexual assault and voyeurism at other businesses in the area.
Officers arrested Gary Janvier in the 3600 Block of 2nd Avenue West.
Janvier is facing several charges from including:
- forcible confinement
- sexual assault
- assault with a weapon
- resisting the police
- breach of court order
Police also found him to match the description of another sexual assault report and assault with a weapon earlier the same day.
He made his first appearance in court this week.
