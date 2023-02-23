Menu

Comments

Canada

33-year-old man charged for multiple sexual assaults in Prince Albert

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 5:12 pm
A Prince Albert police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. File / Global News
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, for crimes in Prince Albert.

On Feb. 18, Prince Albert Police officers went to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West.

A woman said a man forced her into a room, assaulted her, and fled.

Approximately an hour and a half later, police received a report of a sexual assault and voyeurism at other businesses in the area.

Officers arrested Gary Janvier in the 3600 Block of 2nd Avenue West.

Janvier is facing several charges from including:

  • forcible confinement
  • sexual assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • resisting the police
  • breach of court order

Police also found him to match the description of another sexual assault report and assault with a weapon earlier the same day.

He made his first appearance in court this week.

Sexual Assault
