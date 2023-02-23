33-year-old man charged for multiple sexual assaults in Prince Albert

See more sharing options

A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, for crimes in Prince Albert.

On Feb. 18, Prince Albert Police officers went to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West.

A woman said a man forced her into a room, assaulted her, and fled.

Approximately an hour and a half later, police received a report of a sexual assault and voyeurism at other businesses in the area.

Officers arrested Gary Janvier in the 3600 Block of 2nd Avenue West.

Janvier is facing several charges from including:

forcible confinement

sexual assault

assault with a weapon

resisting the police

breach of court order

Police also found him to match the description of another sexual assault report and assault with a weapon earlier the same day.

He made his first appearance in court this week.