Manitoba RCMP rescue three men trapped on ice in extreme cold

RCMP in Nelson House, Man. rescued three men who were trapped on the ice near Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in -35C weather last week.

Police said they were called in the late afternoon on Feb. 18 about the trio, who had been walking towards a camp near Threepoint Lake when they realized they wouldn’t be able to make a return trip due to extreme weather.

When officers tracked them down via snowmobile, they towed the men on a toboggan and brought them to the local nursing station to be examined for frostbite. Two weren’t wearing proper winter gear, police said.

One man was taken to hospital in Thompson, due to more serious issues, but has since been released.

