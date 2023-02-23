Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Manitoba RCMP rescue three men trapped on ice in extreme cold

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 3:49 pm
Manitoba RCMP officers head out on snowmobiles to rescue three trapped men.
Manitoba RCMP officers head out on snowmobiles to rescue three trapped men. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Nelson House, Man. rescued three men who were trapped on the ice near Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in -35C weather last week.

Police said they were called in the late afternoon on Feb. 18 about the trio, who had been walking towards a camp near Threepoint Lake when they realized they wouldn’t be able to make a return trip due to extreme weather.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest man after fleeing, getting stuck in snow with stolen vehicle

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

When officers tracked them down via snowmobile, they towed the men on a toboggan and brought them to the local nursing station to be examined for frostbite. Two weren’t wearing proper winter gear, police said.

Trending Now

One man was taken to hospital in Thompson, due to more serious issues, but has since been released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rescue dogs safe after nearly being stranded by storm'
Rescue dogs safe after nearly being stranded by storm
RCMPManitoba RCMPExtreme WeatherTrappedPolice RescueNelson House RCMPtrapped on ice
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers