Economy

Jump in agri-food exports to Mexico results in Sask. exceeding $1 billion

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 12:23 pm
Saskatchewan said exports in agri-food products to Mexico have increased. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan said exports in agri-food products to Mexico have increased. File / Global News
Saskatchewan generated over $1 billion in trade with Mexico in 2022, with the province saying this is a first.

Agri-food products like canola oil, canola seed and non-durum wheat made up the majority of the total exports.

The province said 97 per cent of the total exports were agri-food products.

Canola seed made up 54.5 per cent of total exports, valued at over $557 million, and canola oil made up 20.2 per cent of total exports, valued at over $206 million, with a 79 per cent increase over 2021 numbers.

“We’re sharing Saskatchewan’s story around the world, and the world is listening,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“Advancing Saskatchewan’s trade interests while strengthening existing partnerships benefits all of Saskatchewan. As an export-dependent province, this work is integral to grow our economy, create jobs and drive growth that works for everyone.”

Trending Now

“Our province continues to have what the world needs, a consistent and reliable supply of sustainable agri-food products,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said.

“These strong numbers show that trade and investment offices have expanded our international networks and helped increase the value of our exports.”

The province said canola oil accounted for $3.5 billion across all of Saskatchewan’s exports in 2022.

It added that total exports have grown by over $20 billion since 2012.

Saskatchewan NewsAgricultureGovernment of SaskatchewanWheatExportsAgri-FoodCanola Oil
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

