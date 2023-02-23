Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Most young Canadians weren’t prepared for the impacts of high inflation: RBC poll

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation drops below 6% for 1st time in almost a year'
Canada’s inflation drops below 6% for 1st time in almost a year
Canada's annual inflation rate continued to ease in January, dropping below six per cent for the first time in nearly a year, which has economists saying there's a reason for optimism. But as Anne Gaviola explains, costs remain sky-high for many Canadians and relief may be further away than originally thought.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new poll by RBC has found that Canadians aged 18 to 34 are much less confident today about their financial futures than they were a year ago.

Eighteen per cent of Canadians in that age group said they are confident in their financial future, down from 31 per cent a year earlier.

More than half (52 per cent) said they weren’t prepared for the impact of inflation, according to the poll conducted in October.

Read more: These economic ‘wildcards’ might keep inflation higher for longer

Read next: Here’s how interest rates could affect Canada’s housing market in 2023

More than three-quarters said they have concerns about their cash flow.

Trending Now

Inflation in January was 5.9 per cent, down from its mid-2022 highs, but elevated food prices and rising interest rates, among other costs, have weighed on Canadians’ wallets.

Story continues below advertisement

The poll found that young Canadian adults are now paying closer attention to their finances, whether that’s their daily expenses, their debt or their investments.

Click to play video: '1 in 4 Canadians can’t afford $500 unforeseen expense as inflation bites: report'
1 in 4 Canadians can’t afford $500 unforeseen expense as inflation bites: report
inflationCost of LivingInterest RatesCanada economyMillennialsinflation Canadainflation rate canadafinancia planningrbc poll financial future
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers